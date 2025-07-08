The Oklahoma City Thunder recently held their championship parade after winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy with a young roster anchored on players with talent, length, and versatility.

News flash: They're about to add another one.

After sitting out his entire rookie year with an ACL injury, Nikola Topic finally made his much-anticipated debut for Oklahoma City in the NBA Summer League on Saturday. He didn't disappoint. Topic finished with strong numbers of 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, four assists, and two steals in a losing effort against the Memphis Grizzlies, 92-80.

The playmaker from Serbia displayed why the Thunder drafted him 12th overall despite his knee issue. He can create his own shot, put the ball on the floor, and drain 3-pointers. Defensively, he held his own against quicker guards and played the passing lanes well.

In one sequence in the second quarter of his second Summer League game, this time against the Philadelphia 76ers, Topic stole the ball, led the fastbreak, and delivered the pinpoint alley-oop pass. In their ensuing possession, he drove hard to the rim for an and-1 play.

Thunder guard Nikola Topic was EVERYWHERE in the second quarter of NBA Summer League vs. the 76ers 👀pic.twitter.com/ErPNMaR5fp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

While the sample size is small, it's a good indicator of the level of talent Topic possesses. The only knock on his performance has been his ball handling, with the second-year player recording a game-high seven turnovers in his Summer League debut. But obviously, he'll learn to take care of the ball better as he goes along.; it's important to note that he's only 19 years old.

Coming from Europe, where he won a title in the Serbian League, Topic will have to quickly adjust to the NBA style of play, especially dealing with athletic guards. But with his high basketball IQ, carving out a role with the defending champions won't be much of a problem.

Topic will be a welcome addition to the Thunder's deep backcourt crew, which already includes MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, and Isaiah Joe. How Topic squeezes into that rotation will be a good problem to have for coach Mark Daigneault.

Sounds unfair? Well, as they say, all is fair in love, war, and basketball.