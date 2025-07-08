Journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder the summer before its most unprecedented campaign in franchise history and is now receiving praise from All-Stars such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Add Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash to the conversation as the three discussed how Hartenstein was a key catalyst on the Thunder’s championship run.

Durant joined James and Nash to discuss Hartenstein and the Thunder's historic campaign on their Mind The Game podcast.

“The key to me is Hartenstein in a way because, for 20 to 30 minutes, a game becomes a focal, a hub, the DHOs, the floaters, the passing,” Nash said. “It’s like the rug that brings the room together.”

Kevin Durant highlighted how Hartenstein's offense complements the Thunder's All-Star tandem of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

“Bigs man, that floater. You get way more points than just chucking up threes, man. Especially if you’re playing with great players,” Durant said. “But yeah, he’s been a hub for them. Getting those other guys involved.”

Hartenstein provides flexibility for the Thunder's offense, making Gilgeous-Alexander's life a lot easier.

“It doesn’t make Shai have to do it in isolation the whole game,” Nash added. “It doesn’t make Jalen feel like I’ve got to do it all the time.”

For LeBron James, having a two-way center like Hartenstein makes all the difference in the playoffs.

“Especially in the postseason when the game ramps up physically. To be able to have a Big as a hub. Okay, you pressured me, okay, you stopped me, boom. Now I’m playing the chase game. You can’t grab me then,” James said. “Now I’m playing the chase game. I can go back door, which Hartenstein, we know he makes that back door pass with the best of them. You can play chase with him. He’s one of the best screen setters we have in the league.”

And now, when you mention Hartenstein, you have to label him as an NBA champion.

Isaiah Hartenstein talks career before Thunder's Game 7

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein reflected on his offensive role in comparison to his tenure with the Knicks in a recent interview. Hartenstein discussed the difference, per The Rich Eisen Show.

“Yeah, I think it was just a mixture of things. I mean, Sam Presti has a great culture he built out there,” Hartenstein said. “They were first in the West the year before. Just playing style kind of fits me pretty good. We’re moving the ball, playing together. And then also, I'm not going to lie, I think the money helped a little bit, too.”

Hartenstein inked a three-year, $87 million deal with the Thunder.