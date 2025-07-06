The long-awaited debut of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2024 first-round pick, Nikola Topic, headlined the team's Summer League opener against the Memphis Grizzlies in Utah. After signing Thomas Sorber to a multi-year deal, the Thunder got a first glimpse of its No. 12th overall pick in last year's draft.

Topic's first bucket came when he dribbled around his back and spun past his defender before cupping the ball to the rim for a layup. He finished with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, four assists, and two steals. After sitting out the 2024-25 campaign with a torn ACL, the 19-year-old prospect competed in his first game in over a year. The Grizzlies beat the Thunder 92-80. However, Oklahoma City's focus remains on developing Topic.

After the game, Thunder's summer league head coach, Daniel Dixon, gave his initial impressions of Topic's performance, per Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza.

“Really excited for him. Just for him to be back on the floor. Being part of his process in terms of him getting back on the court, he's put in a ton of work,” Dixon said about Topic. “He's a really young player, really excited for him to build his baseline as a player. I thought today, he did a really good job at just coming out and letting the game tell him what to do.”

Before the 2024 NBA Draft, Thunder rookie Nikola Topic was projected as a top-5 pick on mock drafts. He fell to the Thunder at No. 12 due to an ACL injury that Oklahoma City had seen through, considering the depth of its backcourt, led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, and its 38th overall pick in last year's draft, Ajay Mitchell.

The first-round picks Thunder still have after 2025 NBA Draft

After beating the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the Thunder entered its offseason with 11 first-round draft picks in the next six years. After drafting Thomas Sorber in this year's draft, coming off of picking Topic in 2024, the champion Thunder have enough assets to build a dynasty led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, all of whom have yet to enter their primes.

In 2026, the Thunder has two first-round picks that are top-4 and top-8 protected via the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz, in addition to their own, as the Thunder could select up to three draft picks in the first round.