The Denver Nuggets recently traded for veteran center Jonas Valanciunas to serve as a backup behind Nikola Jokic. However, since the deal was announced, it's been surrounded by mystery, as Valanciunas verbally agreed to play for Panathinaikos in Greece. Valanciunas recently opened up about the situation, but his comments made it all the more confusing.

During a trip to Panathinaikos, the 33-year-old center shared a cryptic message regarding his future in basketball, according to Eurohoops.Net. Jonas Valanciunas verbally committed to play overseas despite having his NBA contract still active.

“You can say anything. A lot has already been said, all kinds of thoughts,” said Jonas Valanciunas. “The bubble burst, everyone shared what everyone thinks. We'll only find out when the first game is played. Everything will be clear.

“When the trade is finalized, we'll come up with a plan. [The Nuggets] will express their wishes, how they think, how they see it… Medical, other details. That will depend on them.”

Despite being traded to the Nuggets from the Sacramento Kings, reports indicate that Denver has yet to make the deal official. That's likely why there is so much confusion surrounding the status of the 6-foot-11 center. However, the organization has made it clear they want Valanciunas on the roster for next season.

Jonas Valanciunas is entering the second year of his three-year contract worth over $30 million. The Nuggets reportedly informed the veteran center that they expect him to honor his contract. If that's the case, then Valanciunas would not be able to play for Panathinaikos next season.

We'll have to wait and see how this situation plays out. If Jonas Valanciunas does play for the Nuggets, then Denver arguably had the most successful offseason. Not only would they have improved the backup center position, but the front office also added Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. while also adding Cam Johnson.

