As the Thunder ride the momentum of a historic championship, General Manager Sam Presti faces one last decision in this 2025 offseason: should the team add a complementary veteran piece? They've already locked in their core through massive extensions for Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander, Jaylin Williams, and Ajay Mitchell, and bolstered the roster with talented rookies from the 2025 draft. Their bench is youthful, energetic, and defensively versatile.

However, to fully lock in their backcourt, they could still benefit from an experienced off‑ball guard or wing defender, someone who can step in when Luguentz Dort sits and sustain intensity. With cap space available, OKC has the flexibility to chase the right veteran, but any misstep could tip the balance of their salary structure. Presti’s hallmark patience suggests they’ll only act in the free agency if the target is undeniable; otherwise, the decision is likely to “run it back” with their familiar, battle-tested squad.

The final piece: Which free agent can elevate the Thunder?

Despite their robust core, the Thunder are not without question marks. While their starting lineup is solid and their bench deep, there remains room for one more tactical addition.

OKC could benefit from adding a veteran 3-and-D wing or a secondary ball-handler who can help take pressure off Shai in crunch time and ensure offensive consistency when lineups shift. Someone in the mold of Malik Beasley, Joe Ingles, or even a buy-low candidate like Gary Trent Jr. could thrive in this system. With the mid-level exception still available and their cap sheet flexible, the Thunder are in a rare position: they can improve without compromising their long-term financial outlook.

With their young core locked in and an NBA title already under their belts, the Thunder are no longer just a “team of the future”; they’re a team of the now. The only thing standing between them and a potential dynasty is a final, precise move to reinforce their depth and versatility.

Whether Presti makes that move or chooses to “run it back” with the current group, one thing is clear: Oklahoma City is primed to dominate the NBA landscape for years to come.

Locking in the core: Thunder's big extensions

The Thunder's offseason began with a powerful statement of intent. Star point guard and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signed a historic 4-year, $285 million supermax extension, the richest annual salary in NBA history. This deal ensures that one of the league's most dominant two-way guards remains the face of the franchise through the 2030–31 season.

Next, OKC moved swiftly to lock in key supporting players. Energetic big man Jaylin Williams was rewarded with a 3-year, $24 million extension, bypassing his team option. In a similar move, the Thunder declined Ajay Mitchell’s rookie-scale option but signed the promising guard to a multi-year deal worth around $9 million, showing trust in his future potential.

These moves weren’t just cap calculations. They were investments in continuity, a core philosophy for a franchise that believes in chemistry, development, and internal growth.

Draft and development: Reloading through youth

Never one to rest on his laurels, Sam Presti once again used the draft to inject new energy and depth into the roster. The Thunder selected Thomas Sorber, a strong, defensive-minded big with rebounding instincts. “He's got a good make-up, and you hear that, not only from him, but the people around him that we've talked to. He roots for his teammates' success,” Daigneault said. “That's something that continues to come up when you hear about him, and I think that's one of the best qualities of our team. It's in an NBA environment, with everybody having an individual career and individual ambitions; these guys root for one another and pull for each other. And hearing that we got somebody coming in that naturally aligns with that is exciting.”

During the 2024-25 season at Northwestern, Brooks Barnhizer appeared in 17 games and averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 36.9 minutes per game. The Indiana native became the first Big Ten player since Michael Redd to reach 1,000-plus career points, 500-plus rebounds, and 200-plus assists within his first 96 games.

These rookies join the recent classes of Nikola Topić, Ajay Mitchell, Ousmane Dieng, Branden Carlson, and Cason Wallace, giving OKC arguably the best under-24 core in the league. It's a masterclass in blending patience with high-ceiling scouting.

