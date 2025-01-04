In his first season with the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson grew close with his teammate Derrick Rose, supporting Brunson’s growth as an emerging star. The 2011 MVP was a mentor throughout their lone season together, and it didn’t stop there, as Jalen credits Derrick as his role model.

Ahead of the Knicks’ matchup against the Bulls in Chicago, Brunson talked about what that relationship means to him, per the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy.

“I can’t put it into words,” Brunson said. “I’m so thankful to have him as a role model, as a mentor. That’s my man, and I love him to death.”

Derrick Rose held a one-day pop-up flower shop in the heart of Chicago on Friday, and hundreds of fans lined up to see the three-time All-Star whose career had never reached its full potential due to continuous setbacks plagued by injuries. Still, the 2009 Rookie of the Year’s ascension to becoming the youngest MVP in league history inspired a generation of point guard, including Brunson.

Rose was named to three All-Star Games in his first four seasons before a torn ACL in the 2012 playoffs ruled him out for the 2012-13 campaign. Then, he injured his right meniscus the following year, causing him to play in only 10 games the following season.

After Jalen Brunson and the Knicks’ 117-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, snapping a nine-game winning streak, they’ll face the Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back Saturday night.

Josh Hart hilariously ribes Karl-Anthony Towns over All-Star votes

Knicks guard Josh Hart joked about Karl-Anthony Towns’ votes for the Eastern Conference’s All-Star team. Towns finished with the third-highest votes behind the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. Playing in a bigger market like New York instead of Minnesota made a difference for Hart.

And he wasn’t afraid to mention it during his postgame availability.

“KAT, you see the difference between New York and Minnesota?” Josh Hart said Friday morning before the Knicks’ 117-107 loss to the Thunder. “Difference of a million.”

Towns replied to Hart.

“Geographical differences,” Towns, a four-time All-Star but never a starter, answered Hart.

Towns earned roughly 1.1 million votes. He’s averaging 24.7 points on 54.8% shooting this season, 14.0 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 0.9 steals for the Knicks. Towns leads the league in rebounds per game, while the Knicks have won ten of their last 12 outings. With a 24-11 record, they trail the Celtics by 2.0 games for second place in the Eastern Conference.