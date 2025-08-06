In today's NBA, a team-friendly deal, such as the New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges' four-year, $150 million extension, can always be used as trade bait down the line. That's not to say the Knicks, who locked in Bridges alongside All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns as their core for the foreseeable future, inked their elite perimeter defender for that purpose alone. However, it is worth noting.

In the NBA's era of second-apron penalties as part of the new CBA, the Knicks do have the flexibility to trade for another All-Star talent if one becomes available, which ESPN's Brian Windhorst astutely pointed out, per The Hoop Collective.

“They like this team. They made a coaching change,” Windhorst said. “They obviously believe that moving to Mike Brown might be able to get more out of this team and that they can sort of try to find some efficiencies that they weren't getting under Tom Thibodeau, or they can maneuver. And so, I think their moves going forward with Jalen Brunson being the key, their ability to stay under the second apron, which staying under the second apron helps you with trades, because it changes what you can do.”

Coming off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in over 20 years, the Knicks are projected to make another deep playoff run.

“I think the Knicks want to walk that line of having a team that is competitive,” Windhorst added. “And having a team that, if a superstar becomes available, they can go get him and put him next to Brunson.”

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, both on non-long-term deals, do come to mind when thinking about two of the NBA's elite talent potentially leaving their respective teams. However, it's difficult to say if either is a viable option for New York. However, as Windhorst mentioned, the Knicks would be an attractive destination in a potential deal with Knicks forward Mikal Bridges.

All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns could reach an extension with the Knicks after next season. It depends on how the 2025-26 campaign pans out, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned throughout his take on the Knicks' prolonged success.

“The Knicks have the option of riding this core out, or their pathway forward is to make a trade. Mikal Bridges got extended this summer,” Windhorst said. “We have not heard anything about Karl-Anthony Towns getting extended. And I don't think it has a commentary on Towns or the season he had.”

The Knicks will look to build off their Eastern Conference Finals appearance next season.