Mikal Bridges decided to secure a crucial contract extension with the New York Knicks this offseason. However, he could've held out on an expiring contract and obtain a bigger deal in the process.

Bridges agreed to a four-year extension with the Knicks on Thursday, earning $150 million in that span. It will start when the 2026-27 campaign starts, as he assists New York in boosting the roster with future key additions.

However, $200 million could've been on the table, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz. League executives thought that the Knicks wing would've been more patient on the extension, waiting so he can land a bigger contract.

“Prior to this agreement, some league executives who spoke to The Athletic thought Bridges, given his history of never missing games, might play next season on an expiring contract and attempt to get closer to $200 million on the open market next summer,” Katz said.

What's next for Mikal Bridges, Knicks

If that seems to be the case, Mikal Bridges decided to pass on an extra $50 million for his contract to help the Knicks in the long term.

Bridges has been quite the healthy player throughout his NBA career, rarely missing games. He played every game for the Knicks last season, averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He shot 50% from the field, including 35.4% from beyond the arc, and 81.4% from the free-throw line.

Bridges played a huge role in New York securing the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record. He had huge moments throughout playoffs, helping the Knicks reach the East Finals for the first time since 2000.

Despite losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games, the Knicks proved that they have the talent to make a Finals run. That is why they made upgrades to the bench, signing spark plug Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele.

The East will be up for grabs after Boston and Indiana suffered severe injuries with Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton down for the count. However, New York should not take this opportunity for granted as they will have a lot of expectations next season.