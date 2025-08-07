Years after his controversial tweet about trying breast milk, New York Knicks star Josh Hart has tried a new breast milk ice cream.

“[It] seems only fitting that I come here and try it,” Hart said in a video posted on social media. The breast milk ice cream is made by Friday. Luckily, it got a glowing review from Hart.

“I'm not gonna lie — it hits. It hits different,” he said before explaining, “[It's] super sweet, kinda like vanilla, with a little bit of saltiness to it.

“It's very accurate, in terms of [the] flavor of breast milk. It's actually very fire,” he continued.

Hart then encouraged fans to try it and send him their feedback. “Because y'all were killing me in the comments and in the mentions that I was tripping, I was bugging, I was all that. So, now y'all can try it and then let me know what y'all think,” Hart said.

Why did Knicks star Josh Hart try the breast milk ice cream?

Hart was invited to try Frida's breast milk ice cream due to his past comments. It was a smart partnership, and it paid off, given his positive review.

Article Continues Below

On May 30, 2023, Hart took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask about trying breast milk. “Have y'all ever tasted [y'all's] significant others' breast milk? Asking for a friend,” his post read.

This caused him to get ridiculed online, including by his teammates. Jalen Brunson responded, saying, “Nah bro no BS delete my number.”

To his credit, Hart has not deleted the post. He has stood by what he said, and it paid off in the form of trying breast milk ice cream early.

Hart is heading into his third full season with the Knicks. He was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 regular season.

His last season was his best with the Knicks. He averaged 13.6 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game. The Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals before being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers.

Hart started his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Lakers. He also played for the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to the Trail Blazers.