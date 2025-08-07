Carmelo Anthony has selected fellow NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson to present him at his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction. The official Hall of Fame account announced the news Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star and one of the most prolific scorers in league history, will be enshrined as part of the 2025 Hall of Fame class. Known for his scoring versatility and mid-range excellence, Anthony spent the prime of his career with the New York Knicks, where he became the face of the franchise from 2011 to 2017.

Wade and Iverson, both Hall of Famers themselves, are two of the most influential players of their generation. Wade, a three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Iverson, an 11-time All-Star and former MVP, was inducted in 2016. Both players share deep ties with Anthony — Wade as a longtime friend and teammate on Team USA, and Iverson as a former teammate with the Denver Nuggets and an early influence on Anthony’s career.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony Presenters. (1/3) #25HoopClass pic.twitter.com/dJQalqELhV — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) August 7, 2025

The trio represents a key era of 2000s and early 2010s NBA basketball, where individuality, skill, and cultural impact merged. Anthony’s selection of Wade and Iverson reflects both personal bonds and shared legacies forged through All-Star appearances, Olympic medals, and iconic moments across their careers.

Anthony, who retired from the NBA in 2023, currently co-hosts the podcast 7PM in Brooklyn. He will also grace the cover of the NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition, set to release September 5. The upcoming Hall of Fame induction marks a significant milestone in a career that spanned 19 seasons and included stints with the Nuggets, Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Trail Blazers, and Lakers.

In a separate announcement, the Hall of Fame also revealed the presenters for fellow 2025 inductee Dwight Howard. The former Orlando Magic star will be presented by four Hall of Famers: Dominique Wilkins, Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman, and Patrick Ewing. Howard, an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, anchored the Magic’s run to the 2009 NBA Finals and later won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

The 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place in Springfield, Massachusetts, where both Anthony and Howard will be formally enshrined alongside a class that includes players, coaches, and contributors who helped shape the game. The 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 6.