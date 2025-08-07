Jalen Brunson led the New York Knicks as close to the NBA Finals as they have been in decades. The All-Star guard had one of his best seasons as a pro, impressing Knicks fans. However, there is one person who believes that Brunson plays outside of what his position calls for; St. John's men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino. The veteran coach doesn't think Brunson is a point guard.

Pitino took St. John's from an afterthought in the Big East to a second round exit in this year's NCAA Tournament. His team feature big guards, led by Kadary Richmond. Pitino's roster and play style was built around ball and player movement, leaving no one player at the controls. He is one of many older coaches leaning into the position-less strategy teams use now.

Pitino talked to The New York Post about positions in basketball. He turned heads when he said that point guards don't exist anymore in the traditional sense.

“There are no point guards anymore,” Pitino said. “Who’s the PG of the Knicks, Lakers, Celtics, Thunder?…Point guard's totally done…”

Article Continues Below

One reporter asked him if Brunson isn't a point guard, what he should be labeled as. Pitino's answer threw some shad at Brunson's playmaking chops.

“Combo scoring guard,” Pitino said when describing Brunson. “I don’t think he’s looking for the assist. I think he’s looking to score. And thank God he is…”

Brunson led New York with seven assists per game in the postseason. However, the former Villanova Wildcat has taken on a larger scoring role since he joined the Knicks. He isn't the only lead ball handler more geared towards scoring than playmaking in Pitino's eyes. However, St. John's coach feels like the old school point guards are a thing of the past.

Pitino did not call out Brunson directly. Instead, he threw a subtle jab at today's NBA and how focused its guards are on scoring rather than playmaking. His philosophy is something to watch as St. John's tries to build on last season in an evolving basketball world.

More New York Knicks News
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) grabs the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Knicks’ OG Anunoby confronted Ronnie 2K over game ratingJackson Stone ·
Knicks forward Mikal Bridges watches the game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Barclays Center
Knicks’ Mikal Bridges extension walks line of trade bait while contendingJosue Pavon ·
Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on during warmups prior to game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with Suns' Devin Booker in the background
Insider makes Devin Booker prediction for possible Karl-Anthony Towns extensionJosue Pavon ·
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns gives scoop on 2-hour Mike Brown dinnerEvan Dammarell ·
Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
NBA rumors: Ben Simmons’ expected decision amid Knicks, Celtics interestZachary Draves ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) puts up a shot against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) and New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the first half at Fiserv Forum.
Knicks rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo at top of New York’s ‘star hunting’ listJackson Stone ·