New York Knicks phenom Karl-Anthony Towns likes to share some funny posts on social media. One such post came on Monday in which Towns was seen in a batting cage and hitting the field, getting some reps in. 

Turns out that Towns had played baseball before hitting the hardwood. The caption of the video posted by the New York Basketball X page said, “KAT: Baseball was my first love”. 

However, Knicks teammate Josh Hart playfully chastised Towns for attempting to master America's pastime on X. 

Ay bro you too big to be playing shortstop,” Hart said. “Stick to DH.”

The Knicks are in the midst of an offer season of uncertainty. A significant factor in this is the search for a new head coach following Tom Thibodeau's firing. They made it to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games. 

This past year, Towns averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. But before he ever wanted to dunk the ball, he originally wanted to hit one out of the park. 

Karl-Anthony Towns grew up playing baseball.

Growing up, Towns initially expressed a desire to play professional baseball. Towns developed into a good pitcher and at one point almost joined the program at St. Joseph's High School in Metuchen, New Jersey. 

In 2016, Towns actively participated in a charity softball game in Lexington, Kentucky. He hit a 380-foot home run and won the game. 

Ironically, he wanted to play in New York, but wanted to be on the Yankees. 

As a kid, he even got a ball from Yankees centerfielder Bernie Williams. In 2023, Towns threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Yankees game after he joined the Knicks. 

Even though basketball is where he makes his living, he is still very much connected to baseball. 

