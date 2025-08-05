The New York Knicks haven't made a ton of huge moves this offseason, but they did recently raise some eyebrows by signing Mikal Bridges to a lucrative contract extension. Still, the prevailing feeling around the league seems to be that the Knicks are one piece away from really competing for a championship.

Perhaps there is no bigger piece in the NBA than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has seen his trade rumors reignited this past week in the wake of recent reporting from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Recently, Knicks insider James L. Edwards III of The Athletic broke down why New York could be a potential landing spot for the Greek Freak.

“It is my understanding that Leon Rose and company have been monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee very closely, even before the offseason started,” reported Edwards III. “Many around the league believe the Knicks are interested in star hunting, and while that opportunity hasn’t popped up yet, I certainly believe it’s in the cards if the right situation presents itself.”

It would certainly require a lot for the Knicks to swing a trade for Antetokounmpo, featuring a package that would almost assuredly include Karl-Anthony Towns and a slew of draft compensation.

Do the Knicks have enough?

Article Continues Below
New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson talks with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11), forward Mikal Bridges (25), and guard Josh Hart (3) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks made their deepest playoff run in a quarter century last year when they knocked off the Boston Celtics in the second round before ultimately bowing out to the Indiana Pacers in the Conference Finals.

While this Knicks core hasn't been together for very long, they aren't exactly spring chickens, as Towns, Jalen Brunson, Bridges, and OG Anunoby are all age 28 or older, meaning New York probably isn't getting much better than it is right now.

Concerns about the Knicks' best two players–Towns and Brunson–both being clear negatives on the defensive side of the ball ultimately came to fruition in New York's loss vs the Pacers, and switching out Towns for Antetokounmpo would certainly alleviate that problem.

However, at the present moment, there's no indication that a move is especially likely anytime soon.

More New York Knicks News
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Josh Hart clowns Karl-Anthony Towns with ‘too big’ baseball takeZachary Draves ·
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) dribbles up court during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden.
Knicks wing Mikal Bridges’ 4-word mic drop on $150 million contract extensionAlex House ·
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who attended 2025 WWE SummerSlam, against the New York Knicks.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton jabs Knicks after welcoming SummerSlam boosAndrew Korpan ·
Mikal Bridges with the NBA Championship trophy, Coach Mike Brown and a bag of money
How $150 million Mikal Bridges extension ensures Knicks’ title window remains openDrew Maresca ·
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
1 move New York Knicks should’ve made in 2025 NBA offseasonRB Hayek ·
image thumbnail
Mikal Bridges’ teammate jokes about $6 million ‘sacrifice’ on $150 million contractErik Slater ·