When it comes to the Eastern Conference, every team is looking up to the Boston Celtics. The reigning champs are set up to contend for titles for the next couple of years. But they were hit with unexpected news when it was announced the owner Wyc Grousbeck is looking to sell the team. The news reached one of the Celtics' Eastern Conference rivals in the New York Knicks, particularly Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

During a recent episode of Brunson and Hart's podcast, ‘The Roommates Show,' the Knicks' duo gave their opinion on the potential sale of the Celtics as well as the Celtics busy offseason following a championship year.

“You know what I really want to know? We all over here lifting couch cushions trying to find spare change. Where is Boston pulling all this damn money from?” Josh Hart questioned. “That's what I want to know, we're over here looking through couch cushions for change, and Boston's over there just throwing bags out.”

Back in April, the Celtics agreed to a contract extension with Jrue Holiday. Just a few days ago, Jayson Tatum agreed to a maximum contract extension and Derrick White also agreed to a contract extension. By the time the 2025-26 season arrives, the Celtics will be paying close to $200 million for five players; Tatum, Holiday, White, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

Where Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart seem to overlook is the extensions for Tatum and White do not kick in until the 2025-26 season. They don't cost towards the salary cap just yet. Eventually the Celtics will be hit with punitive penalties as per the dreaded ‘second apron,' but they have arguably the best starting five in the NBA and a championship core.

Celtics, Knicks could be best rivalry in East



Aside from the contract discussions, one other topic of conversation on the show was the news that the Celtics could be changing owners in the near future. Hart gave his opinion on that in relation to the Celtics pending massive payroll.

“What is kind of funny is, obviously there's reports that they might be selling it now,” Hart said. “It's amazing, the owner's like y'all just won me a chip, much love, peace, blessings, I'm going to get y'all paid and I'm going to let the next dude deal with it. I'm out.”

It's a legit point to make, but the Celtics are still set up to be championship contenders for at least the next two to three seasons. During that time, it appears as if Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and the Knicks will be the Celtics biggest threat in the East. The Knicks had a busy offseason of their own so far.

They acquired Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets and were also able to re-sign OG Anunoby. That caused them to lose Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, but with Mitchell Robinson expected back healthy, the Knicks roster could pose a problem for the Celtics. This has the potential to be the best rivalry in the East for the next couple seasons.