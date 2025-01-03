The New York Knicks face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road Friday night in one of their most challenging matchups of the season thus far. Jalen Brunson is on the injury report along with Miles McBride, with both players listed as questionable, via the NBA. Brunson has right calf tightness, while McBride is dealing with left hamstring tightness. Here's everything we know about Brunson and McBride's injuries and playing statuses against the Thunder.

Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride injury statuses vs. Thunder

Brunson, who missed Wednesday's 119-103 victory over the Utah Jazz, is listed as a game-time decision against Oklahoma City, via ESPN. Ditto for McBride, who also missed the Jazz contest. This could truly go either way for both players, and whether or not they play will likely depend on how they feel during warmups.

It's one thing to play Utah without the star and sixth man, but the Thunder are a different beast. Oklahoma City tops the Western conference at 28-5 and hasn't missed a beat without 2024 All-Rookie First Teamer Chet Holmgren. New York isn't far behind, though, as it sports a 24-10 record and a nine-game win streak.

Playing the Thunder without Brunson would be challenging, as the Villanova alum leads the Knicks with 25.2 points and 7.7 assists per game. Those averages rank ninth and eighth in the league, respectively, and that's in addition to an efficient 48.3% field goal clip (40.3% 3Pt).

While New York's starting lineup is elite, its bench isn't, and that's why McBride is also crucial. The 24-year-old is in the midst of a career year with 9.8 points on 42.5% shooting and three assists across 24.5 minutes per game this season.

On the bright side, though, neither player is seriously hurt, and the Knicks have built a good enough cushion to withstand a loss on Friday.