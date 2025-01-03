ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming NBA slate of action as we head west for this next cross-conference matchup between powerhouses. The New York Knicks will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder as both teams face off for the first time this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Thunder prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference, owning the NBA's fourth-best overall record at 24-10. They've won their last nine consecutive games and will look for their first 10-game winning streak this season following a 119-103 win over the Utah Jazz. They'll be slight road underdogs ahead of this one.

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently lead the Western Conference with the second-best record in the league right now. They're 13-2 over their last 15 games and ride a seven-game winning streak of their own. Most recently, they took down the Timberwolves 113-105 and will look to extend their streak as the betting favorites.

Here are the Knicks-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Thunder Odds

New York Knicks: +5 (-112)

Moneyline: +168

Oklahoma City Thunder: -5 (-108)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks are pushing all the right buttons at the moment and they're seeing a synchronized effort from Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges to push them through this winning streak. Towns has led them with 31 and 32 over the last two games, coming fresh off the heels of a 55-point effort from Jalen Brunson against the Wizards. This, of course, all comes after Mikal Bridges' heroic 41 points against San Antonio on Christmas Day, so it's safe to say the Knicks are firing on all their cylinders as we head into the All-Star break.

Expand Tweet



Karl-Anthony Towns could be playing at the highest level of his career and while we saw him take another step with his shooting last season, he's been one of the best rebounders in the NBA throughout this season. Jalen Brunson continues to carry this team with his scoring efforts and he's become a model of efficiency with the ball in his hands. He's also totaling 7.7 APG, ranking him eighth in the NBA.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder are currently on a destructive path and they'll meet the Los Angeles Clippers before heading back home to face the Knicks. They're a sensational 14-3 at home this season and they've managed 11-6 ATS in those games. With their lineup healthy and Isaiah Hartenstein manning the middle, the Thunder are one of the deepest teams in the league in terms of scoring options and they also flaunt a top-5 defense in the league. If they can continue this pace following the All-Star break, they'll continue as the favorites to emerge out of the West.

Expand Tweet



The key matchup during this game will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander focusing his defensive efforts on Jalen Brunson. Alex Caruso continues to sit through a hip injury, so the Thunder could be lacking a perimeter defender against the strong Knicks' back court. The game will also be intriguing for former Knick Isaiah Hartenstein as he meets his former team for the first time since being traded. Expect a strong performance in the paint from him as he looks to out-rebound Towns.

Final Knicks-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun meeting between these teams for the first time this season as both sides put their winning streaks on the line. Both starting lineups are relatively healthy and playing at a high level right now. Karl-Anthony Towns is playing some of the best basketball of his career and it seems as though the Knicks build off big performances naturally each night from different scorers.

The Thunder, on the other hand, have also been successful with the interior play of Isaiah Harternstein and they'll have the best player on the floor in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If they're able to continue playing to their strengths and digging deep into their bench for support, they should be able to come away with this win.

While the Thunder win this game, I like what I've seen from the Knicks during this winning streak and I expect them to cover the betting spread in a close game down to the wire.

Final Knicks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +5 (-112)