The New York Knicks are hitting their stride after a bit of an uneven start to the season. The addition of Karl-Anthony Towns as well as the brilliance of Jalen Brunson may draw most of the headlines, but Josh Hart's do-it-all contributions must not be lost in the shuffle. In fact, Hart had himself another incredible outing on New Year's Day, being the ultimate glue guy in the Knicks' 119-103 win over the Utah Jazz even with Brunson out due to injury.

Hart is someone Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau can rely on to put in a shift on a nightly basis, and on Wednesday, he stuffed the stat sheet once again during the 45 minutes he played. He tallied his fourth triple-double of the season, and his second over the past two games, as he recorded 15 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists, filling in whatever role the team needed him to play.

In recording triple-doubles in two consecutive games, Hart joined an exclusive club in Knicks franchise history. According to the team's official account on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 29-year-old swiss-army knife forward became just the fifth in franchise history to tally triple-doubles in consecutive games, joining Micheal Ray Richardson, Jerry Lucas, and Walt Frazier (who did so twice) as the only players to do so for the team.

No one has accomplished this feat for the Knicks in nearly 44 years, as Richardson was the last one to notch this, and he did so back on March 21 and 2024, 1981. This goes to show how rare it has been for the Knicks to have a player who can fill in every column on the stat sheet like Hart has been doing for them this season.

The Knicks are lucky to have Josh Hart in their corner

Every contending team would want Josh Hart in their corner, and the Knicks must be thanking their lucky stars that they were able to acquire him at such a discounted price from the Portland Trail Blazers back in 2023. Hart has always had a penchant for being at the right place at the right time while making the right plays, and he has only elevated his game under the bright lights of New York.

On the season, Hart is now averaging 14.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on incredible 57/39/81 shooting splits — a true shooting percentage of 67.5. He is the league's most prominent workhorse, as he can take on a heavy minutes workload from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and appear to not suffer any ill effects.