Quentin Grimes stole the show on Saturday night as he showcased his elite skillset in the NBA Rising Stars Game. The New York Knicks guard was part of Team Joakim, and while they ended up losing to Team Pau in the final game, there’s no denying that Grimes made quite a name for himself on the evening.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson was tuned in to the action, and he could not help but react to his teammate’s strong play:

Okay QG 🔥 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 18, 2023

Brunson is not in Salt Lake City right now after being snubbed from a spot in the All-Star squad. Nevertheless, he was cheering his teammate on as Grimes dominated the Rising Stars contest. This came in the form of a 13-point performance in their opening game, which also included a game-winning triple to lead Team Joakim to a win over Team Jason in their first contest:

GAME. Quentin Grimes turns defense to offense to reach the target score and send Team Joakim to the #JordanRisingStars final! 🎯#NBAAllStar | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/5X2ROdOO6s — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2023

Grimes’ hot streak did not end there. The Knicks stud went off in the final game as well, scoring 13 of his team’s first 16 points:

QUENTIN GRIMES GOING OFF. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F33Lqz7et5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 18, 2023

In the end, though, it was Jose Alvarado’s triple that sealed the deal for Team Pau as they secured the 2023 Rising Stars championship. Nevertheless, it’s hard to overlook Quentin Grimes’ coming out party. The Knicks guard is by no means a household name, but he just made sure to extend his reach to a lot more basketball fans after his performances on Saturday night.

For what it’s worth, Grimes saw a dip in his minutes with the Knicks upon the arrival of Josh Hart. The 22-year-old did not seem to mind at all, though, as he expressed his belief that in the end, the most important thing is winning. The ceiling is high for this young man.