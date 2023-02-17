Josh Hart has had quite an impact on the New York Knicks since his NBA trade deadline move from the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s only played three games since arriving in The Big Apple, but incidentally, the Knicks have emerged victorious in all three contests. New York now enters the All-Star break with a bit of momentum on their side, and it’s hard to deny that Hart has played a key role in their recent surge.

Josh Hart’s arrival, however, also meant that he had to take minutes from a few players on the squad. The trade had arguably the biggest impact on Quentin Grimes, who saw his role reduced as coach Tom Thibodeau opened up playing time for his new recruit. For his part, however, Grimes doesn’t seem to mind at all:

“It’s not about minutes,” Grimes said, via Knicks reporter Zach Braziller o the New York Post. “It’s trying to win games. He helps us win games, that’s the main thing.”

After averaging 30.2 minutes per game throughout the season as a starter, Grimes’ playing time took a massive hit upon Hart’s arrival. In his last three games, the 22-year-old played just 22.9 minutes per contest. Grimes still started all three games, but it was Hart who closed them out.

“You want to finish games, you can’t think about it,” Grimes added. “That’s when you start messing up. Just go out there, play how I’ve been playing all year, and not worry about that.”

Quentin Grimes is obviously saying all the right things here, and it seems that it’s all about the team for this young man. He will take part in the Rising Stars game during the NBA All-Star Weekend, and you have to say that the Knicks stud deserves the recognition.