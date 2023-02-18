The Detroit Pistons have had a forgettable season. They are 15-44 are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Only the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets have worse records in the NBA. But there have been some flashes of potential with the young core that the Pistons have in place. One member of that core is Jaden Ivey who has been having a solid rookie season. Ivey’s shooting has been shaky at times this season but at a pregame warmup for the NBA All-Star Game’s Rising Stars competition, Ivey showed off a nice-looking shot from three-point range as per Jonathan Givony from ESPN.

At the Rising Stars game in SLC tonight. Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey showing off his improving shooting stroke in warmups. pic.twitter.com/iyHiXPT9L7 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) February 18, 2023

Jaden Ivey was a lottery pick drafted with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2022 draft by the Pistons after two standout seasons at Purdue. Ivey joined the starting lineup from the get-go and this season he has been averaging 15.2 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists with shooting splits of 42 percent shooting from the field, 33.2 percent from the three-point line and 72.5 percent from the free-throw line. While that three-point shooting percentage is near the low end of the spectrum, if his Rising Stars warmup at the NBA All-Star game is any indication, he’s ready to be a more consistent shooting threat.

As long as Ivey continues to develop and continues to build on this rookie season, it’s not a stretch to eventually see him playing in the main event on Sunday in the near future. The Pistons will be in the running for another lottery pick to add to this young core.