Vinny Capra’s time with the Chicago White Sox ended on Friday when the team designated him for assignment just before their series opener against the Colorado Rockies. This decision opens up spots on the 40-man and active rosters, allowing top infield prospect Colson Montgomery to enter the big leagues.

At the age of 28, Capra found himself joining the Chicago team in May after a short stint with the Milwaukee Brewers. He offered some valuable defensive versatility, playing shortstop, second base, and third base. However, his struggles at the plate were tough to overlook. In his 23 games with the White Sox, he managed a disappointing .190/.205/.238 line, with just two doubles and two RBI over 46 plate appearances. When you factor in his time with Milwaukee, his overall batting average for the season sits at a mere .125/.157/.177 after 105 plate appearances.

His exit comes just days after he became the 3,000th career strikeout victim of Clayton Kershaw, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

With Capra gone, all eyes are now on Montgomery, the organization’s top infield prospect, who has been called up from Triple-A Charlotte. Montgomery has played shortstop in 50 of his 55 minor league games this season and is now poised to take on that role at the significant league level.

This change will also affect the rest of the White Sox infield setup. With Montgomery probably commencing his reign at shortstop, Chase Meidroth, who has spent some time at the middle infield positions, will likely be forced to second base. The goal is to improve defensive performance and introduce consistency in Montgomery's defensive role.

The White Sox still have plenty of depth. Players like Lenyn Sosa, Josh Rojas, and Miguel Vargas offer Pedro Grifol plenty of choices to shuffle their lineup based on their performance and matchups.

Montgomery should debut sometime during the Colorado series, marking a new stage in the White Sox infield.

