The All-Star weekend is finally here, and as always, a lot of fans are looking forward to the much-awaited NBA Dunk Contest. As usual, the big names won’t be taking part in the dunk showcase, but there certainly won’t be any shortage of high-flyers in this year’s iteration of the Dunk Contest. Just ask New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes, who’s decided to go full hype man for his teammate Jericho Sims, who will be one of the participants looking to bring home the Dunk Contest crown this year.

Grimes did not reveal exactly what Sims has in store for the fans, but the Knicks guard made it abundantly clear that this is going to be a must-watch spectacle:

“I’ve seen a couple of the dunks he’s gonna do already, so I feel you’re gonna be surprised on what he’s going to do [Saturday] night,” Grimes said of Sims during his Rising Stars media availability (h/t Alder Almo of Empire Sports Media).

“What we’re going to see from him tomorrow will be pretty special. He’s got like two dunks that will probably get you out of your seats for sure.”

In case you aren’t familiar with Sims’ aerial supremacy or if you just want a bit of a reminder, then here’s a seven-minute highlight reel of the Knicks big man’s best dunks this season:

As you may have determined, there are more than a few good reasons as to why the masses believe that Sims is in a prime position to take home this year’s NBA Dunk Contest trophy.