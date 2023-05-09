A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Entering the second-round series against the Miami Heat, Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks were expected by many to take care of business on the glass. That’s not what’s happening so far in the series, though, and that was the case again in New York’s Game 4 109-101 road loss to the Heat.

Mitchell Robinson, who ruled the glass in the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, hasn’t been as effective in that area versus the Heat. For one, Bam Adebayo and the Heat are showing they want the ball more, and that mindset is translating into positive stats.

Via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

After dominating the Cleveland series, Mitchell Robinson’s rebounding has been nullified by Miami and Bam Adebayo. Is he disappointed?

“Hell yeah, that’s what i do,” he said. “And I’ve been stopped from doing it.”

Bobby Marks of ESPN perfectly encapsulated the story of Game 4 and of the series for Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks.

“The +8 rebounding advantage by Miami is deceiving. Feels like that number should be doubled. This series is not about Miami having an advantage in talent but making winning/hustle/effort basketball plays. Something NY did in round 1.”

In Game 4 against the Heat, Mitchell Robinson scored just six points and grabbed just seven rebounds in 33 minutes. Adebayo, on the other hand, posted 23 points and 13 rebounds while making 10-for-17 shots from the field in 38 minutes.

Robinson and the Knicks will be in a must-win scenario every game going forward.

Game 5 is on Wednesday in New York.