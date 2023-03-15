With the 41-30 New York Knicks rolling to the playoffs (fingers crossed!), the vibes are immaculate. At least, nearly all of the vibes are. Despite cementing himself as the Knicks’ defensive anchor, center Mitchell Robinson vented on social media after the Knicks’ 123-107 win against the Portland Trail Blazers last night, bemoaning his lack of involvement in the team’s offense.

“Tired asf of just being out there for cardio fam,” the 24 year-old center posted on his Snapchat story after the game, “like I want to play basketball to really just wasting my time and energy (facepalm emoji).”

Against Portland, Robinson played just 21 minutes, well below his average of 27.3 minutes per game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although it’s jarring for a player like Robinson to so plainly express his frustration, he has reason to be peeved. For a player of his caliber, Robinson touches the ball shockingly little; his 10 percent usage rate is the third smallest in the league, only ahead of the famously offense-phobic PJ Tucker and Jericho Sims, the third-string center on the Knicks. Beyond rarely ever shooting the ball, Robinson seldom even gets the ball in the first place—Robinson receives only 10.1 passes per game, the fewest of any starter in the entire NBA.

His recent display of dissatisfaction aside, Mitchell Robinson is still an integral part of the Knicks rotation as they look to win their first playoff series since 2013. Averaging 7.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals per game, Robinson is the team’s leading shot-blocker and ranks second on the team in rebounds and steals. Last summer, the Knicks signaled their belief in Robinson, signing him to a four-year, $60 million contract in restricted free agency.