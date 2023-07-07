The New York Knicks have pulled the plug on the Obi Toppin experiment. The 6-foot-9 power forward has now been shipped off to the Indiana Pacers as part of a trade deal that will see the Knicks net two future second-round picks. As it turns out, however, the Topin family legacy is not yet over in New York.

According to Knicks beat reporter Fred Katz of The Athletic, the team has now decided to bring on Obi's younger brother, Jacob Toppin, to the Big Apple:

“Jacob Toppin’s contract with the Knicks is not a two-way, sources tell The Athletic. Instead, Toppin signed an exhibit 10 deal, which guarantees him $75K,” Wrote Katz in his tweet.

After spending the last three years with Kentucky, Jacob Toppin declared for the 2023 NBA Draft where, unfortunately, he went undrafted. The Knicks have given him a lifeline here by signing him to a short-term deal. The bad news for the 6-foot-9 small forward is that he is currently nursing a minor injury which will force him to miss New York's NBA Summer League stint. This would have been a great opportunity for the 23-year-old to show the team what he can do, but he will instead need to wait a bit.

As for big bro, Obi Toppin will now move on to the Pacers after having spent his first three years with the Knicks. New York selected him as the No. 8 overall pick in 2020 and they have since been rewarded with averages of 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 201 games played. That's not exactly the return they were hoping for, obviously.