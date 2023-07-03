The Philadelphia 76ers are at a crossroads. With James Harden opting into his contract for the 2023-24 season with the intention of requesting a trade in mind, there's a possibility that Joel Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP, could soon ask out from the Sixers as well if he feels as if there's a stronger chance of him competing for a championship elsewhere.

While there are no ironclad links to a potential Embiid trade this offseason, there might be some subtle indicators that the Sixers star could soon find himself on the trade market, as preposterous as that possibility may sound.

As ClutchPoints Twitter pointed out, Joel Embiid liked the tweet ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski posted regarding the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks' trade involving Obi Toppin, which sees the highflying forward head to Indiana for two second-round picks. While this is not an indication of anything imminent on the trade front, it certainly does seem interesting that the Sixers big man is keeping an eye out on the Knicks' offseason moves.

Of course, some Knicks fans on Twitter, in light of the previous rumor that stated that Embiid is the franchise's ideal trade target this offseason, tried to read between the lines as to what the Sixers star's social media activity really meant.

@JoelEmbiid come to the Knicks & get your respect back — Knickaveli (@hopoffmyKnicks) July 3, 2023

However, other fans were confused about why it was such a big deal for Joel Embiid to like that particular tweet. They reasoned out that perhaps the Sixers star was just happy that Obi Toppin could have the opportunity to break out in a bigger role with the Pacers or that perhaps Embiid was just busy being a fan of the sport he plays for a living.

Ok? It’s a woj tweet — KDsMyGoat (@KDsMyGoat) July 3, 2023

Is it to far fetched to think he likes the idea of Obi getting more playing time — SoloDiver (@KSimon86) July 3, 2023

Is it against a rule to be a fan of the game as well ?? — oumran (@oumran88) July 3, 2023

Whatever the case may be, the Knicks' pursuit of Joel Embiid certainly seems like a pipe dream. One would have to think that there's simply no way the Sixers are losing both Embiid and James Harden in the same offseason, as it would mean saying goodbye to any championship hopes they may have had. But Knicks fans can certainly dream, especially when the prospect of acquiring the reigning MVP should put them right in the thick of legitimate title contention.