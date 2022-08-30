RJ Barrett breaks 23-year Knicks drought with $120 million extension

When RJ Barrett agreed to his four-year rookie extension worth up to $120 million with the New York Knicks, he made a number of history in the process.

Not only did he become the youngest $100 million player in Knicks history at 22 years old, but he is now also the first Knickerbocker in 23 years to secure an extension after being drafted by the franchise in the first round. The last first-round draft pick that the team signed to an extension was Charlie Ward … back in 1999.

Barrett also becomes the first Knicks first round pick to secure an extension with the franchise since Charlie Ward — who was drafted almost 30 years ago. https://t.co/WJ2Ch5tABF — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 30, 2022

Now that is quite the achievement, and it speaks volumes of how the Knicks view RJ Barrett as a player.

While the team has been recently rumored to be attempting to trade RJ Barrett in a deal for Donovan Mitchell, that doesn’t mean they don’t value him. At elast, making him their youngest $100 million man and first top rookie to get an extension says otherwise.

Barrett has improved every year since joining the Knicks in 2019, and there is no doubt he deserves the money he is getting. While there are questions if he can develop into the superstar savior the team hopes he can be, he has at least proven he has the potential to do so.

In 2021-22, Barrett averaged 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 40.8 percent shooting from the field. As the Knicks add more weapons to the roster, though, hopes are high that Barrett can also develop even more and elevate his game to become more efficient.