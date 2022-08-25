Donovan Mitchell: The best trade Jazz must make with Knicks for All-Star guard

The Donovan Mitchell trade rumors have been swirling this offseason, with the New York Knicks linked most to him. Mitchell is a growing young star that has proven to be one of the top shooting guards in the league.

While Mitchell hasn’t had much playoff success, he is playing at a high level. He had a good season, averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Mitchell shot 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three.

He is a good scorer and has a bright future ahead of him. Although he has a lot of great years ahead, the Jazz have some reasons to move on. Utah has started a rebuild, or a retool of their roster, after moving on from three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The move yielded the Jazz some young players, along with two quality role players and a ton of draft capital. Utah is already in rumors to flip the role players Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley, but a Mitchell deal would likely happen first.

If the Jazz trade Mitchell, they will need to get a good haul as they would be entering a full-fledged rebuild. With that said, here is the best trade Jazz must make with the Knicks for their All-Star guard.

New York Knicks receive: Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz receive: Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish, four unprotected first-round picks, and a protected first-round pick

While the Jazz would try to get more from New York, this offer is reasonable for them to accept. In this deal, they get two young players in Obi Toppin and Cam Reddish, who they can develop, along with a salary filler in Evan Fournier.

Toppin has shown some flashes of being a quality young player, while Reddish has struggled at times to find consistency in the pros. However, Reddish is still a great talent, and a new situation could be just what he needs to fulfill his full potential.

Nevertheless, the main piece in the trade is the great draft capital they would receive.

That has been the main issue in the talks between the Knicks and the Jazz, as they can’t agree on the number of unprotected first-rounders. New York only offered two unprotected in their trade offer, with three protected, which Ainge and the Jazz declined. While Utah would prefer to have all five unprotected, four is a good haul for the young guard in Donovan Mitchell.

Combining this amount of draft picks with the Gobert deal would give the Jazz a very bright future ahead. They could also sell their veterans to contending teams, yielding more draft capital and young talent.

Danny Ainge has been a wizard at turning his stars into a bright future. Most famously, Ainge flipped Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce as they were aging stars into a ton of draft capital, which eventually turned into Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. While Mitchell isn’t an aging star, he doesn’t fit the timeline if the Jazz are preparing to completely rebuild the roster.

Preferably, Utah would want to acquire R.J. Barrett in this deal, but if that can’t be done, an offer like this should suffice.

A Donovan Mitchell trade could go down between the Jazz and Knicks this offseason, which would be another wild move in an exciting NBA offseason.