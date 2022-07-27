Spike Lee confirms latest project that Knicks fans will love

The current New York Knicks are trying to revive the franchise that has struggled to be competitive for more than two decades now. While they are attempting to do that, though, superfan and director/producer Spike Lee is hoping to remind everyone the glory days of the team back in the ’70s and ’90s.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Lee confirmed that he is working on a film series that is based on the book “Blood in the Garden.” The 65-year-old Knicks superfan emphasized it’s “not a rumor.”

Unfortunately for fans, Lee didn’t mention the expected release date (not even the month or year) of the first installment of the film series.

And for Knicks fans: Spike Lee confirmed to me he’s working on a film series based on “Blood in the Garden,” a book about the 90s Knicks. “It’s not a rumor.” https://t.co/dxWkAEhZgC — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) July 26, 2022

The book “Blood in the Garden,” written by Chris Herring, tackles how the 90s Knicks led by Pat Riley, Charles Oakley and Patrick Ewing earned the respect and adulation of fans with their winning ways on top of immense physicality.

Simon and Schuster provided the following description of the book:

The definitive history of the 1990s New York Knicks, illustrating how Pat Riley, Patrick Ewing, John Starks, Charles Oakley, and Anthony Mason resurrected the iconic franchise through oppressive physicality and unmatched grit. For nearly an entire generation, the New York Knicks have been a laughingstock franchise. Since 2001, they’ve spent more money, lost more games, and won fewer playoff series than any other NBA team. But during the preceding era, the Big Apple had a club it was madly in love with—one that earned respect not only by winning, but through brute force. The Knicks were always looking for fights, often at the encouragement of Pat Riley. They fought opposing players. They fought each other. Hell, they even occasionally fought their own coaches.

No other details about Spike Lee’s Knicks film has been revealed. It’s unknown who will star in the movie and what will be the focus of the stories in the series. However, considering the fact that Lee has already confirmed it, there’s a good chance we’ll know more about it sooner rather than later.

Here’s to hoping that it will be available soon, though. Knicks fans love basketball, and with the future of the ‘Bockers still uncertain, it’ll definitely be fun to look back at their past success. Hey, it might even motivate the current roster!