The Michigan football team continued its recruiting surge on Saturday as four-star cornerback Dorian Barney announced his commitment to the Wolverines. Michigan has been on fire recently, and its 2026 recruiting class now ranks inside the top-10. Head coach Sherrone Moore is doing a great job with recruiting as he signed a top-10 class in the 2025 cycle, and he is hoping to do it again. Barney is a big get for the staff, and he is already thinking about Michigan's biggest game: The Game against Ohio State.

Michigan-Ohio State is one of the best rivalries in all of sports, and it is something that is on the mind of both teams 365 days a year. The Wolverines have had the Buckeyes' number in recent years as Ohio State hasn't won in the rivalry since 2019. The Michigan football team has won four in a row in the rivalry, and Dorian Barney doesn't want to let the Buckeyes get one anytime soon.

“I will not lose to Ohio State while I’m there,” Barney said after his commitment, according to a post from Ethan McDowell.

Michigan fans will love to hear that. At the end of the day, the most important thing for both of these teams is that rivalry. They want to drill that into the heads of their recruits as soon as possible, and it looks like the Wolverines are doing a good job of doing that.

The past few recruiting classes that have come to Ann Arbor are feeling good about their decision as its been a while since a Michigan player experienced a loss against Ohio State. The Wolverines are in complete control of the rivalry right now, and The Game will be played in Ann Arbor this upcoming season. That will be a big factor in the game and could help Sherrone Moore and Michigan win their fifth game in a row against Ohio State.