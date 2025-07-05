NBA summer league placed the spotlight on Carter Bryant Saturday. The San Antonio Spurs made Bryant one of their big priorities during the offseason via the NBA Draft. And can now gain a feel of his potential.

Bryant is already showing off the shooting stroke that made him coveted during the final week of June.

He took a quick pass, then buried this corner three-pointer inside the Chase Center. Which came during his summer league debut.

Spurs' No. 14 pick Carter Bryant nails the corner triple for his first NBA Summer League points 👌pic.twitter.com/LMY5ILI0KW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

That's not only his first NBA points before the regular season. But he handed the Spurs their first points of the afternoon against the Miami Heat. Bryant is coming in to help comprise the new movement post Gregg Popovich.

Carter Bryant models game after unpopular franchise star

Bryant did kind of ruffle some feathers among Spurs fans pre-draft.

Article Continues Below

San Antonio fans embrace David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili for leading NBA title runs. Bryant, however, mentioned a rather unpopular Spurs star he models his game after.

The Arizona star admitted he likes to pattern his game after Kawhi Leonard. Which he shared to Hector Ledesma of ClutchPoints. The same Leonard who had a notable falling out with the Spurs.

Leonard never finished his career in San Antonio like the past four legends. He opted for free agency and ultimately won his second championship with the Toronto Raptors. Leonard now leads the Los Angeles Clippers.

Still, Bryant isn't shy about using “The Klaw” as his influence.

“He became one of the best players in the world, arguably a top-three player to be playing basketball at a time where Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and LeBron [James] were pretty much solidified to be the top three. But he was really making a statement that he was one of the best players in the world as well,” Bryant said before he got drafted.

But he won't be wearing Leonard's No. 2 jersey. That belongs to Dylan Harper, the second overall pick.