The Memphis Grizzlies have had an eventful offseason after making multiple moves that could potentially change the trajectory of the franchise. Though, as is often the case in Grind City, weathering injuries is an unfortunate yet prominent part of this fan base' experience. The newly extended Jaren Jackson Jr. could miss the start of next season after undergoing surgery for turf toe, forcing general manager Zach Kleiman to reconsider the frontcourt situation. He is getting right to work.

After trading Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Memphis scooped up free-agent center Jock Landale, via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Huff provides more offensive upside — shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range during the 2024-25 campaign — but with Jackson and Zach Edey spending months in recovery, the Grizzlies are choosing to prioritize rebounding by adding a more traditional big man.

Landale averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.9 minutes for the Houston Rockets last season. Although he had a sparse presence from beyond the arc, the 29-year-old Australian shot 42.3 percent from 3-point land. He will join an altered roster that includes two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, spark plug Cole Anthony and versatile rookie Cedric Coward.

Grizzlies face more challenges

Even with Desmond Bane now on the Orlando Magic, Memphis should be more than formidable when at full strength. As stated before, though, a healthy squad is not something this franchise can reasonably count on after all the misfortune it has endured the last couple of years. Ja Morant played only 59 games combined in the last two campaigns. Since Jackson and Edey are both tending to injuries, his health will arguably be more crucial than ever.

There may be nights when the star point guard has to carry the Grizzlies to victory. There is no room for error in the painfully deep Western Conference. A depleted frontcourt could be damaging enough to sink the team's playoff chances. Hopefully, Santi Aldama, who recently signed a contract extension himself, Brandon Clarke and newcomer Jock Landale can keep the unit from unraveling during the early goings of next season.