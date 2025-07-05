The Baltimore Orioles have been trying to climb back into relevance in the American League East after a brutal start to the season. However, injuries behind the plate may prevent the team from coming all the way back and approaching the .500 mark.

Gary Sanchez, who had been forced into the Orioles lineup after injuries to Adley Rutschman (oblique), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (back) , was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves after making a tag play at the plate. Sanchez was replaced by Jacob Stallings after experiencing knee pain.

Sanchez has been known for his ability to hit with power throughout his career. He is hitting .236 this season with 4 home runs and 25 runs batted in while playing in a backup role for the Orioles.

However, he has struggled defensively throughout his career. He has played in 11 major league seasons — including 7 with the New York Yankees — and he has often struggled to catch the ball or keep low pitches in front of him. While he has demonstrated a strong arm on occasion, his defensive play has been a major liability.

Orioles are dependent on Rutschman

The Orioles have been in last place in the American League East throughout the season. They have been a playoff team in each of the past two seasons, and they appeared to be solid contenders before the start of the season.

However, the team struggled badly out of the gate and they found themselves buried in the division. Recent injuries at the catching position have robbed them of Rutschman, who has been an All-Star twice in his career and has also won a Silver Slugger.

Rutschman was not having a productive season before he went on the Injured List. Rustschman is slashing .227/.319/.372 with 8 home runs and just 20 runs batted in during his 68 games in the Baltimore lineup. The Orioles need a healthy and productive Rutschman to serve as an anchor in their lineup if the team is going to come close to reaching its potential.