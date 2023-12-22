Tom Thibodeau thinks Jalen Brunson is a 1A dude.

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has come under fire recently for not being a “1A dude,” according to Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Becky Hammon. As the Knicks try to improve on their fifth-place Eastern Conference finish and one playoff series win last season, New York head coach Tom Thibodeau has a simple defense for his star player.

“Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson: ‘Anyone who doubts him doesn't really know him,’” The Athletic’s Knicks beat writer Fred Katz reported on Friday.

This all stems from Hammon saying on ESPN’s NBA Today that, “[The Knicks] don't have a dude… you got to have a 1A dude.” When Kendrick Perkins countered that Brunson is that “dude,” Hammond retorted “He too small!”

Becky Hammon: [The Knicks] don't have a dude… you got to have a 1A dude." Kendrick Perkins: "They do have that dude." B: "Who?" K: "Jalen Brunson." B: "He too small. If your best player is small, you're not winning… Steph Curry is the only dude."pic.twitter.com/XWhJHZXpxT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2023

“If your best player is small, you're not winning,” Hammond continued before admitting that “Steph Curry is the only dude” 6-foot-3 or under to win, citing John Stockton, Allen Iverson, and Steve Nash as proof of her “philosophy.”

Brunson won’t have a chance to prove Hammond right or wrong unit the postseason, but for now, he is unquestionably the dude on the Knicks. The 27-year-old guard leads the team in minutes (35.5), points (25.3) and assists (5.9) per game.

Knicks in the same spot as last season

Whether or not Brunson is ultimately the first guard who can lead the Knicks to the promised land since Walt “Clyde” Frazier remains to be seen, but through 27 games of the 2023-24 NBA season, New York looks strikingly similar to last year's team. That's not a bad thing, but it's also not a championship-winning thing.

Last year's Knicks won the franchise's first playoff series since 2013 from the No. 5 seed in the East, and that's exactly where they find themselves at Christmas time of 2023. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are once again playing at a high level, and the surrounding role players are, once again, contributing nicely.

The main issue with the Knicks is the lack of a true third running mate for Brunson and Randle. RJ Barrett is just not at that level, despite being paid like it now. Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks front office probably need to make a trade between now and the 2024 trading deadline to become true contenders, and that likely means giving up Barrett.

If not, the team as currently constituted is good, but not as good as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, or the top three or four West teams. And if the Knicks only do as well as last year, then Becky Hammon may be right.