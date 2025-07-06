Victor Wembanyama's 2024-2025 campaign did not go as planned, but the San Antonio Spurs center has been living his best life ever since. As the team transitions following Gregg Popovich's official coaching retirement, the face of the franchise continues to make international headlines with his latest offseason adventures.

Wembanyama's well-documented offseason tour around Asia took him to Japan, where local fans easily spotted the 7-foot-3 star in a popular nightclub. The 21-year-old reportedly hung out at the nightclub for roughly 90 minutes while greeting all those who approached him, according to TMZ.

Victor Wembanyama hits a Tokyo nightclub on his Asia tour, partying with locals and fellow ballers between Shaolin retreats and street soccer. Source : TMZ pic.twitter.com/y1UhboJAs5 — Naija (@Naija_PR) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The relaxed 2025 offseason is a nice change of pace for Wembanyama, one year after his grueling 2024 summer. The Frenchman took no time off after concluding his NBA rookie season and immediately went back to his home country to prepare for and compete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Wembanyama led France to a silver medal and a near-upset of the United States in the gold medal game.

While Wembanyama is still technically recovering from a blood clot that ended his second season, he appears to already be back to full strength. Fans previously saw Wembanyama playing soccer on the streets, and reports suggested the budding superstar also took a wellness retreat in China.

Wembanyama played just 46 games in 2024-2025, but improved his numbers across the board. He averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game to lead the Spurs in nearly every major statistical category.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs' eventful 2025 offseason

As Wembanyama enjoys his vacation in Asia, the Spurs are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the pivotal 2025-2026 season. Though Popovich spent the entire 2024-2025 season away from the team, his official retirement definitively ends his storied 29-year run with the franchise.

Former interim coach Mitch Johnson officially takes over the team as they settle into a new roster. The Spurs expect to lose veteran point guard Chris Paul, but they are preparing for their first full season with De'Aaron Fox on the roster. San Antonio has spent the last few seasons rebuilding, but is now expected to make a run in the Western Conference.

With Wembanyama, Fox, Devin Vassell and 2025 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, the Spurs have their most talented roster in nearly a decade. The team has been in shambles since trading Kawhi Leonard in 2018, but with many viewing Wembanyama as the future face of the league, their long-term outlook is as good as it has been in years.