Rick Brunson caught a hilarious stray from Tom Thibodeau as a result of Jalen Brunson's 50-point game for the Knicks.

The New York Knicks picked up a huge 139-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, and it was largely due to a standout performance from Jalen Brunson (50 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB, 5 STL, 17-23 FGM, 9-9 3PM). Brunson was so good that it led to head coach Tom Thibodeau hilariously roasting his father, Rick Brunson, after the game.

Before Jalen made it to the NBA, Rick bounced around the league for nine seasons as a back-end bench player, as he played for eight different teams during his time in the league. Rick has since stuck around as an assistant coach, primarily working with Thibodeau, and he was hilariously roasted for watching his son do in one game what he managed to do in nine seasons by Thibodeau

Via Fred Katz:

“Thibs on Brunson: ‘I was telling his father, he had his career in one night.'”

Jalen Brunson continuing to stand out for the Knicks

Thibodeau obviously has a great working relationship with the Brunsons and is toying with Rick, but he certainly never came close to having the type of game Jalen had for the Knicks on Friday night. The younger Brunson simply could not be stopped, and ended up leading the Knicks to a victory over a talented Suns team that not many folks were likely expecting.

Brunson has continued to prove he is a star so far this season (25.6 PPG, 5.9 APG, 3.8 RPG, 47.7 FG%) and while there are a lot of talented players on the Knicks, Brunson is the guy that makes it all work. He will look to continue his strong start to the new campaign on Saturday night when New York plays the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Clippers.