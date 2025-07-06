The Denver Nuggets look set to move ahead with their trade for the Sacramento Kings’ Jonas Valanciunas despite firm interest in him from EuroLeague’s Panathinaikos.

The Lithuanian center was in Greece earlier this weekend to meet team officials despite being under contract with the Kings.

Valanciunas is not allowed to sign with the EuroLeague team unless he is released from his NBA contract. However, the Nuggets will acquire him in a swap for Dario Saric and hope to convince Valanciunas to stay in the NBA as a backup to Nikola Jokic, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

Earlier, Panathinaikos officials had claimed that there will be an official reception for Valanciunas in the coming days in Greece.

Article Continues Below

“In about 10 days we will be here again,” a Panathinaikos spokesperson said, hinting at a celebratory reception at Athens’ Eleftherios Venizelos Airport which would be attended by “thousands of friends,” per HoopsHype.

Valanciunas has agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with Panathinaikos. However, the Nuggets intend to move ahead with the trade in a situation that is akin to how Sasha Vezenkov’s transfer to Olympiacos played out last year in July. However, unlike the Toronto Raptors, who were willing to let Vezenkov return to Europe, the Nuggets seem intent on trying to keep Valanciunas.

Valanciunas will enter the second year of a three-year, $30 million contract he signed as part of a sign-and-trade with the Washington Wizards, and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season. The 33-year-old center was drafted fifth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. In his 937 games in the NBA thus far, he has averaged 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds, almost a double-double.

He averaged 10.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season, playing 81 times combined for the Wizards and the Kings. The Nuggets view the veteran as a capable backup to Jokic and seem intent on keeping him. However, Valanciunas may have already played his last game in the NBA if they fail to do so.

More Denver Nuggets News
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic looking at Jonas Valanciunas holding the flag of Greece
The move Denver Nuggets still must make in 2025 NBA free agencyJedd Pagaduan ·
Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) drives past Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Koloko (10) for a basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Nuggets bring back intriguing young forward for 2025-26 seasonDavid Yapkowitz ·
Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley works with the Mavericks before the game against the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center.
Jared Dudley breaks silence on joining Nuggets coaching staffZachary Draves ·
Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Jonas Valanciunas’ immediate Nuggets future in jeopardy amid EuroLeague moveJulian Ojeda ·
Former Rockets teammate says Yao Ming had Nikola Jokic type skills but was held back
Former Rockets teammate says Yao Ming had Nikola Jokic type skills but was held backJulian Ojeda ·
Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman points down the court during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Nuggets add ex-Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley to coaching staffJaren Kawada ·