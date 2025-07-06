Notre Dame football has high expectations for the 2025 season, but the program got hit with some bad news on Saturday. A Fighting Irish football player was involved in an ATV accident. Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah broke his arm in the accident, per On3.

“Charles Jagusah will return to campus early this week for further evaluation,” Pete Nakos wrote.

The incident occurred in Wyoming on July 5. Other details of what happened haven't been released.

The offensive lineman was used as a backup mostly during the 2024 season, due to a different injury. He is expected to see a lot of snaps in the 2025 campaign. His recovery timetable is still up in the air.

The squad made the College Football Playoff national championship game last season, before losing to Ohio State. Notre Dame opens the 2025 season with a game in August against Miami Florida.

Notre Dame is hoping to return to the College Football Playoff

The Fighting Irish are hopeful for another strong season under Coach Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame loaded their schedule for this coming year with strong opponents, in the hope of building a solid resumé.

The loss of Jagusah is definitely a tough one. Notre Dame fans hope that the lineman is able to recover from his injury. He has great size, at 6-foot-7 and 328 pounds. He will be needed to help anchor the team's offensive line this season.

Notre Dame plays as an independent in football, so each year the team must schedule a full slate of games. Many of their opponents are from the ACC, which is the conference the school plays in for other sports. Notre Dame's football schedule also includes matchups with some SEC powers this season, in Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Time will tell if Jagusah will be able to play in the team's first game.