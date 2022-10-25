There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.

Coach Thibs talked up the culture of his young squad, and how they’ve been able to develop a deep sense of commitment among them (via Steve Popper of Newsday):

“We have a really good young core of guys that are hard-working and determined, they have a toughness about them. They’re very enjoyable to be around, and I know those characteristics drive improvement, your ability to think on your feet, being gym rats.

“These guys have been here all summer, and the biggest thing about adding Jalen [Brunson] was just, once he started coming in and he did it immediately, then everybody started coming in. You can’t ask for anything more than that. It’s very contagious.”

Jalen Brunson clearly has a lot to do with this renewed team chemistry, and it doesn’t matter that he’s the new kid on the block. He’s put in the hard work since his arrival, and it’s this type of leading by example that has earned him the respect of his teammates.

The Knicks marked their second win of the season on Monday after taking down highly-touted rookie Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic, 115-102. Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett all eclipsed the 20-point mark as the trio combined for 66 points between them.