The New York Knicks picked up a big road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers by the score of 107-98, and they did it after losing All-Star guard Jalen Brunson in the first minute of the game. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau raved about the contributions he got form those who stepped up with Brunson leaving the game, as well as the continued absence of Julius Randle and OG Anunoby.
“We had a number of people step up and play as hard as they possibly could,” Tom Thibodeau said, via Fred Katz of The Athletic.
Thibodeau also said that he thinks the story of the season is the fight that the Knicks have shown. In the game against the Cavaliers, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart especially stood out, while Precious Achiuwa, Bojan Bogdanovic and Miles McBride also played key roles.
Donte DiVincenzo scored 28 for the Knicks on 50% shooting, while Josh Hart recorded a triple double with 13 points, 10 assists and 19 rebounds. It was arguably Hart's best game in a Knicks uniform.
The Knicks are trying to tread water with the injuries they are dealing with. The absences of Julius Randle and OG Anunoby have loomed large, but Jalen Brunson's injury is a huge development. Hopefully he is not out for long, or else the Knicks' depth will really have to step up.
As the Knicks wait on Brunson's status, they will prepare to face the Atlanta Hawks at home on Tuesday as they try to maintain a decent seed in the Eastern Conference.