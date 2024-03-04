The New York Knicks are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a heated Eastern Conference battle. However, things turned south early in the contest after Jalen Brunson fell to an apparent leg injury.
Brunson was helped off the court after falling awkwardly nearly immediately after tip-off. The injury is worrisome, as the star point guard clutched his knee after the fall. There is real concern about the seriousness of this injury as it looks like there was no contact on the play.
Jalen Brunson was helped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his left leg.
Hope he’s alright 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z7GU6ts3Xp
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 4, 2024
The Knicks eventually provided an update on Jalen Brunson's injury after declaring him questionable to return with a sore left knee. It's unclear how severe the injury is for now, as the franchise is currently taking a close look at the situation. Considering this is the first initial update, there could be more information revealed in the coming days.
“Jalen Brunson (sore left knee) is questionable to return.”
This injury is horrific timing for the Knicks. New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference and look like a true contender for a deep playoff run. Losing Jalen Brunson would be detrimental to the team and the fans know it.
The entire fanbase is holding its breath waiting for more information on Brunson's status. In the meantime, they react to the injury as they know what's at stake.
NOT JALEN BRUNSON pic.twitter.com/e1IJ35ixei
— Memes (@PardonMyMeme) March 4, 2024
“Ready for the worst possible news. Jalen Brunson is hurt and limping — and it looks like it was a non-contact injury.”
“Knicks did everything right, taking years to patiently and smartly build a team that was primed for a run to the Eastern Conference Finals Their reward? Massive injuries to Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and now possibly Jalen Brunson It’s just a damn shame.”
We appreciate the optimism from Tommy Beer.
“Wow. Knicks announce Jalen Brunson (sore left knee) is questionable to return. Potentially great news that he’s not already ruled out.”
More information should available after the game. The Knicks may consider keeping it private for as long as possible before making an official announcement. With that said, look for Jalen Brunson injury updates in the coming days.