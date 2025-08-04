New York Giants’ brand new quarterback Russell Wilson recently attended a WWE SummerSlam event at the MetLife Stadium. The 36-year-old, who joined the Giants after a difficult spell with the Broncos following a season at the Pittsburgh Steelers, was seen attending the event with his two sons, Future and Win.

However, his first public appearance at MetLife Stadium did not end in the best of ways, as he was booed by vast sections of the crowd. Appearing on the jumbotron, a visibly excited Wilson and his sons were seen holding up a custom New York Giants wrestling belt.

However, it seems as if most of the fans in the stadium were those of the New York Jets. Despite being at his new home stadium and seated front row with his sons, the 36-year-old quarterback was met with boos from fans during what was night two of the event.

Plenty of boos for New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson at SummerSlam, being at MetLife Stadium.pic.twitter.com/cdIisN9xx4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 4, 2025

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 3, after Wilson had spent the day enjoying a “Sunday Brunch with my Boyz,” as he posted on Instagram. The quarterback, along with sons Future Zahir and Win Harrison, attended the WWE spectacle in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Article Continues Below

Although Wilson was given VIP treatment, he was seen awkwardly smiling through the unexpected fan backlash. This reception comes despite Wilson’s efforts to embrace New York life since signing with the Giants. He and his wife, Grammy-winning singer Ciara, along with their four children, have been visible figures around the city.

The family was spotted courtside at New York Liberty games and at Madison Square Garden cheering on the Knicks. During one such moment, Ciara and the kids even sported matching Russell Wilson Giants jerseys during training camp.

A third-round pick in 2012, he became a franchise icon with the Seattle Seahawks, where he won Super Bowl XLVIII and earned nine Pro Bowl nods. Now with the Giants, Wilson looks to reestablish himself as a top-tier quarterback and leader for a team hungry for playoff relevance.