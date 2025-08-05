During the August 4, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE star Becky Lynch roasted her Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Nikki Bella and her ex-fiancé, John Cena.

It was a cheap shot, sure, but Lynch is the heel in their feud. The reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion was quick to praise her relationship with Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, while putting Bella's former relationship down.

“Me and my hot husband I are the greatest wrestling couple of all time,” Lynch praised her and Rollins. “But wait a minute — at one point, that would've been you and your… oh wait; you can't see him anymore.”

“Me and my hot husband are the greatest wrestling couple of all time. But at one point, that would’ve been you and your… oh wait, YOU CAN'T SEE HIM ANYMORE.” BECKY LYNCH BROUGHT UP JOHN CENA 🤯#WWERaw ✅ pic.twitter.com/LcGPAyOe2B — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) August 5, 2025

To make matters worse, Lynch did Cena's signature “You Can't See Me” emote as she delivered her line. It packed a punch, and Bella even acknowledged the validity of the roast.

One night earlier at SummerSlam, Lynch seemingly put her feud with Lyra Valkyria to rest. Now, she appears set to feud with Bella, perhaps leading to a match at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Nikki Bella's relationship with fellow WWE star John Cena

Of course, Lynch was referencing Bella's previous relationship with Cena in her promo. Bella and Cena began dating in 2012, and their relationship continued for several years.

They would get engaged in April 2017 at WrestleMania 33. After their mixed tag team match against The Miz and Maryse, Cena proposed to Bella in the ring.

However, they would end up calling off their engagement in April 2018. They called it off the month before their planned wedding in May.

Bella would then start a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. They would get married in August 2022, before getting divorced two years later, after Chigvintsev was arrested.

Recently, Bella made her full-time return to WWE. She made an appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble early in the year before coming back in June to promote Evolution 2. Now, she appears back as an in-ring performer on a full-time basis while Cena is wrapping up his final run as an in-ring wrestler.