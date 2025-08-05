Shannon Sharpe turned a financial gripe into comedy gold, calling out his co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson for an unpaid debt while slipping in a joke about feeling “light in the pockets,” Complex reports. On a recent episode of Nightcap, Sharpe ribbed Johnson over an alleged $5,900 he still owes him, comparing his friend to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his reputation for paying on his own terms. “I’ll pay you when I get ready,” Sharpe said, imitating Jones before looking at Johnson. “Like you do me. Like you owe me [$]5,900. You basically told me, ‘I’mma pay you when I get ready.’”

Shannon Sharpe PRESSES Ocho Cinco to pay back the money he owes him after paying $23M to an OF model for his lawsuit 😭😭 “You owe me $5,900, you know my pocket’s light right now” 💀👀 pic.twitter.com/I5jM3LTYpl — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) August 4, 2025

“I ain’t say that,” Johnson fired back.

“No, your actions did,” Sharpe responded, adding that the unpaid balance is “coming up on a year” and warning there’s a “penalty for being late.” Johnson insisted he has the money and plans to pay, but Sharpe wasn’t letting him off the hook. “See, you got it, but I need to get it,” Sharpe said.

The playful exchange ended with Sharpe slyly quipping that his pockets are “light right now,” sending Johnson into a fit of laughter. “That’s why I love you,” Johnson told him. “That’s the Shannon I need … We gon’ be alright.”

The Details

Last month, Sharpe, a Hall of Fame tight end turned media personality, reportedly reached a resolution with an anonymous woman who accused him of sexual assault earlier this year. The accuser, an OnlyFans model, filed the lawsuit anonymously, alleging that Sharpe coerced her into non-consensual sex.

Shannon Sharpe has denied the accusations from the beginning. “Mr. Sharpe categorically denies all allegations of coercion or misconduct, especially the gross lie of ‘rape,’ and will not submit to what he sees as an egregious attempt at blackmail,” his attorney Lanny Davis said following the lawsuit.

Reports have speculated the settlement could have been worth as much as $23 million, though the figure has not been confirmed.