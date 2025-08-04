In the wake of Brock Lesnar's WWE return at SummerSlam, a representative of his accuser, Janel Grant, has issued a statement regarding the “Beast Incarnate's” shocking reemergence.

The statement was shared by Samantha Shipman on X, formerly Twitter. Grant's spokesperson promised that WWE bringing Lesnar back will “backfire.”

“For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE's leadership,” the statement began. “Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable. This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire.

“We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong but, in the meantime, we refer you back to Janel Grant's updated complaint, which outlines, in detail, the abuse she endured by [Vince] McMahon and others while employed at WWE,” the statement concluded.

Brock Lesnar's allegations from Janel Grant and his WWE return

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar, who made his return at SummerSlam to confront John Cena.
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images.

Lesnar was previously linked to Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon in January 2024. The initial lawsuit caused WWE to pull Lesnar from their creative plans.

The lawsuit alleged that Lesnar received explicit content of Grant during his contract negotiations to return to WWE in 2021. He would eventually return at the 2021 SummerSlam PLE. However, he was not initially named, but it was implied that it was Lesnar.

In February 2025, a revised version of the lawsuit was filed. This time, Lesnar was named in the suit, further muddying his WWE future.

And now, he is back in WWE following a two-year hiatus. His last appearance was at the 2023 SummerSlam PLE. He faced Cody Rhodes in the rubber match of their feud. While he was a heel at the time, he raised Rhodes' arm afterward, signifying a face turn.

Now, he is back, and he is seemingly going to be a heel in a feud with John Cena. He confronted the 17-time world champion following his loss against Rhodes. Lesnar delivered an F5 before leaving the ring.

