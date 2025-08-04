Well, after two years, Brock Lesnar has made his WWE return at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE, attacking John Cena.

The moment sent shockwaves throughout the WWE fanbase, as Lesnar was named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. There were also reports that he was on TKO's “banned” list, lessening the chances he would ever return to the squared circle.

And yet, here we are. How Lesnar's SummerSlam return was orchestrated is unclear. However, Paul “Triple H” Levesque did hint that it was Cena's request for his farewell tour, which only has a few dates remaining.

If Lesnar is back for the long haul, there are a few possible opponents for what could be his final run. WWE also announced that the 2026 SummerSlam PLE will emanate from Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is where Lesnar is billed from.

So, could Lesnar be back for one more year before retiring at the 2026 SummerSlam event? If so, these are the three opponents he needs to face before he hangs it up.

3. One final match with John Cena

We will get the obvious out of the way: Lesnar returned to confront Cena, delivering an F5 to close out the second night of SummerSlam.

So, it appears they are set for one last matchup before Cena hangs it up. With only a few months remaining of Cena's farewell tour, their matchup will likely happen sooner rather than later, perhaps as early as Clash in Paris on Aug. 31.

Lesnar does not wrestle on TV programs such as Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. So, it will have to happen at an upcoming PLE.

The other option is Crown Jewel. However, that is not until Oct. 11. Taking that long to build up the rubber match of their legendary feud seems unlikely.

2. The new “Next Big Thing” Bron Breakker

In Lesnar's absence, Bron Breakker has arrived. The former NXT Champion has been dubbed the “Next Big Thing” by Lesnar's former advocate, Paul Heyman. Currently, Breakker is in a faction led by Seth Rollins and Heyman, so the ties are there.

Plus, Breakker took Lesnar's spot in the 2024 Royal Rumble after the “Beast Incarnate” was linked to the Grant lawsuit. He then catapulted himself to the main roster following his memorable Rumble appearance.

However, the biggest problem is the heel vs. heel dynamic they would have. If this were happening before Breakker joined Rollins' faction, either he or Lesnar could serve as the heel. Lesnar returned, seemingly as a villain, and it's unlikely a heel vs. heel program would work with them.

Either way, they are both similar Superstars. Breakker has a lot of young Brock Lesnar in him, and it's no secret WWE wants to push him to the moon.

Breakker would be a great option to retire Lesnar next year. Perhaps he will leave Rollins' faction by then, allowing him to be a babyface once again. However, there is one more name who would be even better in that role.

1. The man who should retire Brock Lesnar is Gunther

Above all else, Lesnar needs to face Gunther before retiring. WWE should expedite this program the second it's available, given the fragility of Lesnar's situation. He is not a defendant in the Grant lawsuit, but things could change on a dime.

Lesnar and Gunther had a brief interaction during the “Ring General's” Intercontinental Championship reign in 2023. Their stare down during the Royal Rumble that year seemingly set them up for a WrestleMania feud.

However, that would not happen. Lesnar would face Omos at WrestleMania 39, and Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

It could have happened the following year, but we will never know since Lesnar was pulled from WWE's creative plans in early 2024. The “Ring General” would go on to lose the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40.

Gunther would be the best choice to face Lesnar after his program with Cena. Gunther recently retired Goldberg, one of Lesnar's former rivals, and perhaps he could put the “Beast” down as well.

Why was Brock Lesnar's WWE return controversial?

Brock Lesnar's return has not sat well with all WWE fans. He was previously named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which alleged he received explicit photos of Grant during contract negotiations before his 2021 return.

Initially, it was implied that Lesnar was the one who received these explicit messages. That was enough to cause him to be pulled from WWE creative plans in early 2024, meaning he missed WrestleMania 40.

However, in February 2025, Lesnar was named in a revised lawsuit, further muddying his future in the company. However, months later, he has returned to the ring, seemingly ready to feud with Cena.

A spokesperson for Grant then released a statement, slamming WWE's decision to bring the “Beast Incarnate” back.

“For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE's leadership,” the statement began. “Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable. This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire.”

What WWE has in store for Brock Lesnar remains to be seen.