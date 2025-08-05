Travis Kelce's offseason photo dump is Taylor Swift approved.

The couple who have been dating since 2023 went Instagram official on Kelce's account when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared his offseason adventures. In the photos, he shared seven photos with the “Cruel Summer” singer where they were at dinner, enjoying a snowy getaway with friends, and more. According to a source, the photos were all approved by Swift before Kelce posted them.

“He ran every single image by her,” a source told Page Six. “He didn’t want to post anything she wasn't 100% comfortable with. He respects her privacy—always has.”

They added that, “He's proud of her—but more importantly, he wants her to feel safe,” and that how he approached the post is “part of why she trusts him.”

The relationship is reportedly getting more serious and the Instagram post wasn't just to show off but to reveal his true intentions with her.

“They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever. They’re both all in,” a source told People. “Travis posting Taylor on his Instagram for the first time wasn’t random; it was intentional. They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.”

“There’s no pressure between them, but they’re very aligned on where things are going,” the source added. “He makes her feel safe and supported and she brings so much joy into his life. They’re really happy. With Taylor wrapping her tour and Travis heading into the season, they wanted to mark this new chapter in a fun, personal way.”

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson share details on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift getaway

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson shared their experience with the couple when they went on a getaway together during the offseason. Andrews and Thompson also brought their partners, Jarret Stoll and Steven Cundari. The sports broadcasters explained why they decided to stay hush-hush about the trip until now.

“We’re so protective of them and their privacy and what they deserve, so that’s why we never said anything or never planned on saying anything,” Andrews said on their joint podcast Calm Down last week.

“When the opportunity came about for all of us to spend time together and go on vacation, we were elated to have time with them, but also, just in general, see what she’s all about,” Thompson said of Swift.

Thompson and Andrews stressed how much they wanted to preserve their privacy as much as possible given that their lives are constantly in the spotlight.

“She’s everything and more. Their lives are so public, so it was very important for Erin and I not to say anything — not because we don’t like to share stuff with you, but it’s important for us to let them dictate the narrative on things they do in their personal life,” Thompson said.

While they didn't share exactly where they went, Andrews added: “… I will say this, our group, the six of us, we had a time.”