On Sunday, August 3, 2025, Grammy-winner Doechii attended the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena.

The “Anxiety” singer donned glasses and an oversized grey suit to the game. She also wore Nike sneakers that were green, yellow, and red.

DOECHII 🗣️ The Swamp Princess is courtside to watch PHX vs CHI pic.twitter.com/iAKXQWezEu — WNBA (@WNBA) August 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The WNBA's official account posted pictures of Doechii at the Sky-Mercury game. “The Swamp Princess is courtside to watch PHX vs CHI,” they wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Why was Doechii at the Sky-Mercury game?

It is unknown why Doechii attended the game. Perhaps she was in Chicago and was hoping to catch Angel Reese in action. Unfortunately, Reese did not play due to a back injury.

Reese last played on July 29, 2025, against the Washington Mystics. She scored 22 points and logged 13 rebounds in that game. That was a vast improvement over her last game, during which she turned it over nine times.

The Sky were blown out by the Mercury, losing 83-67. Their leading scorer was Elizabeth Williams off the bench. Michaela Onyenwere and Kamilla Cardoso scored 13 and 12, respectively.

Kahleah Copper went off for the Mercury, scoring 25 points. Sami Whitcomb and Alyssa Thomas both logged over double-digit points as well.

Doechii is coming off her first Grammy win for her second mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. She was also nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance (“Nissan Altima”).

She first gained fame for her viral TikTok videos. Her single “What It Is,” which features Kodak Black, also furthered her growing stardom.

In 2023, Doechii dipped her toe into acting, appearing in the movie Earth Mama. She has embarked on two headlining tours. Doechii's Live from the Swamp Tour was announced on Monday, August 4, 2025.

It will begin in Chicago, Illinois — where she attended the Sky-Mercury game — on October 14. So far, only 12 dates have been announced, and they all take place in North America. Previously, she opened for Doja Cat during her Scarlet Tour in 2023. That was before her first headlining tour, the Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour, started in 2024.