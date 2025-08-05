Danilo Gallinari's pregnant wife shared a terrifying incident where she was attacked by a shark.

Gallinari now plays for Vaqueros de Bayamon in Puerto Rico, and he and his pregnant wife, Eleonora Boi, were vacationing in the Carolina (a municipality outside of San Juan) when she shared that she had been attacked by a shark. GFR Media reported, she was wading in the water when she was attacked.

“My baby and I are fine,” she wrote on Instagram about the shark attack. “I was rescued promptly and the surgery to put my poor bitten leg back in place went well.”

“Now I just have to recover from the huge scare and try to forgive the great friend who betrayed me,” she continued in the post. “Regarding the shark, you will soon hear from my lawyers.”

“I thank you all for the great affection and I thank you for worrying about us with a message or a prayer,” she added. “I thank my husband who, despite marrying Fantozzi-Boi, gave me all his love and so much courage.”

The couple was set to attend the Bad Bunny concert as the artist is performing a residency in Puerto Rico this summer.

“Today he even escaped the Bad Bunny concert, but he mustn't get his hopes up, it's only for a short time,” she wrote.

Boi did not provide any additional details of the attack.

As of this writing Gallinari has not commented on the attack.

Danilo Gallinari's NBA History

Prior to playing for Vaqueros de Bayamon, he got his basketball career started in Italy. He played for the Casalpusterlengo (2004–2005), Edimes Pavia (2005–2006), and Olimpia Milano (2006–2008) before being selected sixth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. He played for the Knicks for two and a half seasons before getting traded in a blockbuster deal to the Denver Nuggets in 2011.

Gallinari has played for six additional teams in his 16-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, and most recently, the Detroit Pistons.

Back in January with a statement on X, Gallinari hinted at a retirement after this season.

“It is with great pleasure that I prepare for a new important challenge with the Vaqueros de Bajamon jersey. I am grateful to be able to do what I love most, playing basketball and staying close to my family. I thank the club, and especially Carlos Arroyo, for their trust and giving me the opportunity to keep the door open in case of an NBA call,” he wrote at the time.

“I return to the court with the excitement of new beginnings but also with the hope of a great ending in ‘azzuro,' ready to wear the Italian jersey for one last great European adventure,” he concluded.