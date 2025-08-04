August 3, 2025, was an emotional night as John Cena competed at his last WWE SummerSlam match in a losing effort to the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and his wife was among those getting misty-eyed.

After the match, Rhodes gave Cena his flowers. Cena got to stand in the ring and soak in the cheers from the 60,561 in attendance. A video from the Haroon Twins surfaced on social media showing his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, getting emotional as she clapped for her husband.

She is even seen wiping tears from her eyes as Rhodes raised Cena's arm. Clearly, she is proud of her husband, and this is one of his last marquee matches of his career.

Who is WWE legend John Cena's wife?

Cena is married to Shariatzadeh. They began dating in 2019 before getting married in October 2020. Unlike some of his past partners, Shariatzadeh is not a celebrity. She is an engineer.

Previously, Cena was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau. However, they got divorced nearly three years later. He was also engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella. They called off their engagement in April 2018, a month before their planned wedding.

She was at SummerSlam to support her partner in his final match at the annual event. Cena and Rhodes closed out the two-night extravaganza. Cena walked in as the Undisputed WWE Champion — he beat Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41.

This time, though, their match was a “Street Fight.” Anything was legal, and they duked it out all over MetLife Stadium for nearly 38 minutes. Ultimately, it was Rhodes who emerged victorious.

Cena, meanwhile, was confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar to end the show. Lesnar has not been seen in WWE since August 2023, and he has made his way back to the company, likely for one more feud against Cena.

It remains unclear where Cena will go next. All signs point to another program with Lesnar, now that Cena has reverted to being a babyface character. We will have to wait until the upcoming episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown for more answers.